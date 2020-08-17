Timothy Scott Pasvolsky, 68 of Newport died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, August 14, 2020.

He leaves his wife of 42 years, Patricia (Kunze) Pasvolsky, his daughter Jennifer (Pasvolsky) Cote, son in law Todd Cote and grandson Cameron Cote. He had a loving extended family full of sister and brother in laws, nieces and nephews. Tim was predeceased by his father Rudolph Pasvolsky, Mother Jeannie (Hildrop) Pasvolsky and sister Denise (Pasvolsky) Reed.

Born in Ridley Park, PA the family moved from PA to TX and eventually settled in RI. Tim was a lifelong Newporter graduating Rogers High School in 1972 and worked as government employee at NUSC for the past 35 years.

Tim was a simple, kind hard working man who put his family first and foremost. A perfect day for Tim would be a trip to Ashmart for coffee and a walk to Morton Park to watch his grandson play.

His family will have a private committal service Wednesday, August 19, 2020 with a reception to follow at his daughter’s house in Bristol for guests.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave, Providence, RI 02907 in memory of Timothy Pasvolsky. Tim never wanted anyone to go hungry.