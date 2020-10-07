via Salve Regina University Toastmasters:

Salve Regina University Toastmasters is a community of Salve Regina faculty, staff, students, and friends from the greater City of Newport community who are looking to improve their public speaking and leadership skills. Our members include speakers at all skill levels, with beginner and intermediate skill levels making up the majority of our club’s members. We are part of the Toastmasters International organization which is a world leader in communication and leadership development.



This past year we had some great accomplishments. Evie O'Callaghan completed her level 1 in the Presentation Mastery Path. Nick Prefontaine completed his first Competent Communicator Manual and Eric Tavares, DTM (Distinguished Toastmaster) completed another Competent Communicator Manual. Carole Currie earned the Advanced Communicator Silver.



Other accomplishments the club members received; Eric Tavares, DTM won the Island Humorous Contest in December and Carole Currie placed 3rd in the Division International Contest in April.



Membership in Toastmasters is one of the greatest investments you can make in yourself. It is great to list on your resume, to prepare for presentations in class, work, personal life, and build confidence speaking in front of a group.



We meet every second and fourth Wednesday of the month on ZOOM. Please contact the club for further info. https://1152317.toastmastersclubs.org/ Guests are always welcome to attend a meeting. We hope to see you soon!