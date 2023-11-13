Salve Regina University to host Anna Maria College this Saturday in the New England Bowl

Salve Regina University (NEWMAC) will host Anna Maria College (ECFC) at Freebody Park’s Toppa Field on Saturday, November 18th at 12 p.m.

Riding a three-game win streak, the Seahawks are 8-2 overall and 6-1 in conference play. The AMCATS have also won three-in-a-row with a 5-4 overall record (3-1 ECFC). For the Seahawks, they are making their 10th overall postseason appearance and sixth under head coach Kevin Gilmartin.

Salve Regina won its first three league games by a combined score of 107-31. The Seahawks’ only setback in the NEWMAC came on the road in Springfield (31-21) before Salve Regina reeled off three straight wins, last two by a combined score of 87-0, to end the regular season.

Kevin Gilmartin owns a 69-33 (.676) career mark since taking over the program in 2013. In his first four seasons at the helm, Gilmartin’s teams earned postseason action, three straight ECAC Championships (winners in 2014 and 2015) and the inaugural New England Bowl.

Salve Regina hosted Framingham State University in the inaugural New England Bowl in 2016 at Gaudet Field. The Seahawks returned to postseason play when they met Bridgewater State University in the 2018 New England Bowl.

In another New England Bowl matchup, Western New England University (CCC) will host UMass Dartmouth (MASCAC) at Golden Bear Stadium at 12 p.m. Both programs participated in New England Bowl Games in 2021 with WNE falling to Merchant Marine (63-35) and UMass Dartmouth defeating Alfred State (42-16).

The Golden Bears are riding a four-game win streak. They posted a 7-3 overall record (4-1 CCC). The Corsairs are 9-1 overall and 7-1 in league play. UMass Dartmouth has won five-straight games.

The Seahawks last participated in the New England Bowl in 2018. This season marks the AMCATS’ debut in the New England Bowl.

Additional information regarding tickets and the online merchandise store will be announced later this week.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

