Now that Governor Gina Raimondo has begun the process of opening two of Rhode Island’s State Beaches on Memorial Day and has set the guidelines in place for local beaches, the picture is getting clearer for beaches in Newport and Middletown.

Town officials in Middletown decided Monday night that Third beach will open for the season to Middletown residents only beginning Saturday, May 23rd. Residents must show a drivers license or a tax bill to prove residency.

First Beach in Newport will open on Thursday, June 4th. The delay is so the beach can staff up.

There is no date set yet or Second Beach but Second Beach will be open to the general public because they took federal money to rebuild after Hurricane Sandy.

UPDATE: Gooseberry Beach is tentatively scheduled to open on May 30th.

developing…