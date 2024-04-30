Obituary: Arline Marie Montecalvo (1937-2024)

April 14, 1937 — April 28, 2024

Arline Marie Montecalvo, 87, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away unexpectedly and too soon on April 28, 2024. She was the loving wife of Raymond A. Montecalvo and dedicated mother to Michael Montecalvo, both of Portsmouth.

Arline was born and raised in Providence, RI, and was the daughter of the late Edouard and Marie A. (Lessard) Sylvestre. She was a member of the Sisters of Our Lady of Providence for nearly 10 years before leaving to pursue teaching. She graduated from Rhode Island College and enjoyed a long and successful teaching career, first in the Providence School System and later in the Bristol Warren School District for three decades. She loved being in the classroom and continued substitute teaching long after her retirement.

Even during summer break, she had a desire to teach and spent many summers as the tour guide on the Spirit of Newport providing a historical perspective on the beautiful scenery of Narragansett Bay.

Arline was an active member of the St. Anthony’s Church community and through the years served through many roles including religious education, and parish council.

Beloved wife, mother, sister, friend, and “Auntie,” she had a gift for making everyone around her feel special. Arline enjoyed life. She and Ray spent many nights dancing with various ballroom dancing groups and classes. When she wasn’t giving her time to others, she loved spending time with friends and family especially at Narragansett Beach and Bonnet Shores.

She was an avid reader and a life-long learner, taking Italian and French classes, and was a member of Alliance française. She loved traveling and she and Ray enjoyed many travel adventures together-the most recent to view the solar eclipse with their son Michael. She enjoyed the outdoors, snowshoeing in the winter and hiking in the summer.

Arline’s joyful nature, generous spirit, and zest for life were an inspiration to all who encountered her. She was quick with a smile, had a contagious laugh, and made friends everywhere she went.

Along with her husband Ray and son Michael, Arline is survived by her sister Ann and her husband Walter Quinn of Pawtucket, her nieces and nephews Mark Quinn, Therese Dickey, Kevin Quinn, Walter Quinn, and Keith Quinn, several great nieces and nephews, as well as many close cousins.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, May 6, 2024, from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. Her funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 7, starting at 9:00 AM from the Connors Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony’s Church, 2836 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial to follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown, RI.

Donations in her memory may be made to St. Anthony’s Church.