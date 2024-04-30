Fifth Element Trio Buys Cabana/Salvation Cafe, Set to Launch Experiential Dining Venture with Kaffeology Founder Andreea Marin

In an exciting development for Broadway’s culinary landscape, Derek Savas, Sebastian Grasso, and Aryn Hawks, owners of the beloved Fifth Element, have purchased Cabana/Salvation Cafe, with Savas leading the charge. However, the trio won’t be running the restaurant business themselves. Instead, they’ve secured a lease with a seasoned local restaurateur.

The spotlight now shines on Kaffeology founder, Andreea Marin, who will run the new venue. Marin is branching out to introduce an upscale experiential dining concept to Broadway. The expansive 4,000-square-foot space will serve as a testament to Marin’s vision, offering a rich tapestry of experiences to the Newport community.

The new establishment promises an opulent indoor and outdoor setting, featuring a meticulously crafted cocktail lounge, event space, open deck, and outdoor dining area with its own open-air bar. Drawing inspiration from Newport’s illustrious past, diners can anticipate a lush oasis adorned with natural elements, including palms, wooden beams, and intricately designed stone tables. Marin envisions an art deco 1920s-inspired interior that maintains the organic charm of Newport.

While Marin is no stranger to the local dining scene, with successful ventures in both Newport and Portsmouth, and a flagship location soon to open in Cranston, her latest endeavor marks a significant expansion. “This will not be a Kaffeology location,” Marin emphasized. “Instead, it will be a brand-new concept, and we are thrilled to show you what we plan to bring to the already fabulous restaurant scene on Broadway.”

The menu will reflect Marin’s dedication to sourcing locally, offering an array of wood-fired pizzas, fresh pastas, worldly tapas, and locally sourced fish and meats. Collaborating with local farmers and cheese makers, Marin aims to create a culinary experience that celebrates the region’s bounty.

Moreover, the restaurant’s three bars and upstairs dining area will serve as versatile spaces for both private and public events. From wine tasting classes to jewelry making workshops, Marin plans to curate a calendar of engaging events that foster community connection.

Expressing her excitement for the project, Marin remarks, “I am thrilled to bring this new concept to Newport’s Broadway restaurant scene. To do so in such an iconic building, formerly home to the famed Salvation Cafe, is a dream come true. We aim to unite the community through this venture and look forward to welcoming guests after an extensive renovation, slated for early 2025.”

