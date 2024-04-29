Obituary: Shahrzad “Sherry” Naso (1986-2024)

June 8, 1986 — April 24, 2024

Shahrzad “Sherry” Naso, 37, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2024, in Boston, MA. Born in Houston, TX to parents Siavash Ghoreishi and Jila Khorsand, their family traveled to New England where Sherry was raised in East Greenwich, RI. Sherry is survived by her husband, Scott Naso, daughter Laila Naso, her parents Siavash and Jila, her uncle and aunt, Joubin and Debbie Khorsand and all her loving friends and extended family.

Sherry moved to Portsmouth, RI after meeting the love of her life, Scott, and they put down their roots. They built their dream home; Sherry picking out every detail. They started a few small businesses, made many new friends, and lived a joyous life. Unfortunately, Sherry was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in 2017. She persevered through this diagnosis and fought cancer head on. After multiple rounds of chemotherapy, radiation and surgeries, she successfully entered remission. Sherry never let cancer defeat her optimistic and loving spirit.

Sherry and Scott went on to marry in September of 2020 during the height of the pandemic. They welcomed their miracle daughter, Laila in 2021. Sherry loved nothing more than to be with her daughter, family, and friends. Laila was the light of her life. Sherry also took great pride in being a godmother and an “auntie” to so many of her friends’ children. Sherry loved to spend time relaxing at their lake house in Maine, riding on their boat, aptly named “Cherry Bomb” in her namesake, snowmobiling and of course, eating sweets.

In April of 2024, Sherry and her family experienced the devastating news that her cancer had aggressively returned. Sherry was prepared to fight once again, and she did so with everything she had. Her tenacity to face this second round of cancer was admirable. Despite all her strength, Sherry sadly passed away wrapped in the comfort of her husband, Scott.

Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2024, from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 3, 2024, at 10:30 AM, at St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown.

Burial will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, 465 Browns Lane, Middletown, RI.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Sherry’s memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215, https://www.dana-farber.org/