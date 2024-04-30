Middletown Works to Prepare Second Beach for Summer Season

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, Middletown officials are rolling up their sleeves to ensure Second Beach is in top shape after winter’s wrath.

Located on the eastern end of Sachuest Point Road, Second Beach, a favorite summer destination, faced a challenge this offseason as Mother Nature deposited tons of rocks in areas traditionally occupied by lifeguard Chairs 1 and 2.

Rather than leaving it to chance that the rocks would naturally recede before beachgoers arrive, local authorities decided to take proactive measures. The town recently rented heavy machinery, including a 35-yard articulated hauler and an excavator, to relocate the rocks to a more suitable location nearby. Work is set to commence this week, with the equipment already on-site.

While the project is underway, visitors are urged to avoid the affected area and adhere to instructions provided by onsite supervisors.

Will Cronin, overseeing the beaches as part of his town duties, remarked, “We get some movement of rocks every offseason, but this was much more noticeable than any time in recent memory.” He added, “Instead of sitting back and hoping Mother Nature took care of it, we decided to lend a hand a little bit.”

During a recent budget workshop, Town Council President Paul M. Rodrigues raised concerns about the beach’s readiness for the upcoming holiday weekend. Town Administrator Shawn J. Brown assured the council that preparations were underway and expressed confidence that Second Beach would be restored to its usual standards within a week or two.

Looking ahead, the council is slated to discuss a proposal for a hydrological study of Sachuest Bay at its May 6 meeting. This study aims to provide insights into the beach area’s future conditions over the next few decades, building upon previous reports indicating a gradual loss of shoreline due to sea-level rise.

Funding for both the rock relocation effort and the hydrological study will be sourced from the town’s Beach Fund, ensuring that no taxpayer dollars are allocated for these projects.

“This isn’t something new for us, it’s just a little more than in the past,” stated Brown. “We’re confident that in a week or two, the beach will be restored in a way that our residents and visitors have come to expect.”

For those interested in summer employment opportunities at Middletown’s beaches, visit https://mdl.town/Jobs or wishing to purchase seasonal parking passes, go to https://mdl.town/BeachStickers.

Amidst the challenges posed by nature, Middletown’s proactive approach underscores its commitment to maintaining its beloved coastal treasures for residents and visitors alike.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

