Obituary: Andre Ajemian (1928-2024)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Andre Vahan Ajemian, who was born on March 17, 1928, in Roslindale, MA. A devoted Navy veteran who served his country with honor and reached the rank of LCDR, Andre had a deep love for his country and a passion for politics. Throughout his life, he worked as a supervisor at the RI Department of Labor and Training.

Andre is survived by his son, Norman Ajemian and his longtime partner, Jane Salois, and his niece, Merin (Ajemian) Strawbridge, her husband Victor and their children Ben and Sam. He shared a special bond with his loyal dachshund, Simon, who brought him comfort and joy through the years.

Andre was predeceased by his wife, Florence (Butler) Ajemian, parents, Vahan and Acabie Ajemian, his son, Stephen Ajemian, brother Baret Ajemian and his wife, Shirley, and nephew, Baret Ajemian.

Graveside Funeral Services with Military Honors for Andre Vahan Ajemian will be held at St. Mary’s Churchyard, 324 East Main Road, Portsmouth on May 1, 2024 at 11:00am. As a final farewell to this remarkable man, we will gather to honor his memory and pay our respects to a dedicated veteran, loving father, and cherished friend. May he rest in peace.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

