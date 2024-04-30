Stunning Portsmouth Home with Spectacular Sunsets and Land Trust Views hits market for $1,395,000

68 Bancroft Drive | Portsmouth, RI | 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 3,248 sq ft | offered by Libby Kirwin Real Estate for $1,395,000.

Introducing 68 Bancroft, the cornerstone of Kale Farm, a distinguished enclave featuring four exquisite residences nestled at the terminus of Bancroft Drive. Embraced by swathes of protected land trust acreage and enveloped in serene woodlands, this property offers an idyllic retreat from the bustle of daily life.

Originally constructed as the flagship residence of Kale Farm, this home underwent a comprehensive renovation in 2016 under the expert guidance of 2 Hands Studios, resulting in a dynamic living space designed to accommodate various lifestyles and endeavors.

The main level welcomes with an airy layout, where an open-concept kitchen seamlessly integrates with the family room, featuring a cozy gas fireplace. A generous wooden island and ample dining area provide abundant space for gatherings and culinary pursuits. A unique addition to the home, the pantry boasts a copper farm sink and wine fridge, ideal for crafting a coffee bar and expanding storage options.

Adjacent to the primary living areas, a second lounge area beckons with its wood-burning fireplace, leading through French doors to an enchanting three-season room—a haven for relaxation and enjoyment of the natural surroundings.

Positioned in a separate wing on the main floor, three bedrooms, a powder room, and a shared bath with double sink vanity, shower stall, and tub/shower combination offer comfortable accommodations for family and guests.

Ascending the staircase reveals a spacious landing leading to a secluded home office, complete with access to the second-floor wrap-around deck—a tranquil space for contemplation or outdoor work sessions.

The sublime master suite crowns the upper level, featuring a sumptuous king-size bedroom with a wall-mounted fireplace, private access to the covered screened deck, and a voluminous walk-in closet. The en-suite bathroom boasts a luxurious steam shower with bench seating, dual vanities, and efficient utilization of space.

Completing the second level, a media room with built-in TV unit accommodates leisure activities, while a flexible space offers potential for a second home office or additional storage.

Outside, the west-facing rear of the property beckons with a host of amenities, including a patio with fire pit, hot tub, greenhouse, custom kitchen and grill, outdoor shower, and a vantage point for breathtaking sunsets—an outdoor oasis for year-round enjoyment and entertainment.

68 Bancroft epitomizes the epitome of refined country living, offering a harmonious blend of sophisticated design, modern amenities, and natural beauty in an exclusive setting.

