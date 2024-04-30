Green Animals Topiary Garden Announces Annual Plant Sale for Mother’s Day Weekend

As Mother’s Day approaches, gardening enthusiasts and gift-seekers alike are gearing up for the annual Plant Sale at Green Animals Topiary Garden. This beloved event, hosted by The Preservation Society of Newport County, promises a bounty of locally grown plants to brighten up homes and gardens.

Scheduled for three consecutive mornings from Friday, May 10, through Sunday, May 12, the Plant Sale will welcome visitors from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. each day. Attendees can explore a diverse selection of flowers, vegetables, herbs, and specialty plants, with offerings including annuals, perennials, lilies, dahlia tubers, geranium standards, hanging flower baskets, and more, all subject to availability.

Many of the plants showcased at the sale are nurtured within the greenhouses of The Preservation Society of Newport County, stewards of Green Animals and the historic Brayton House since 1972. Following the conclusion of each morning’s sale, Green Animals will open its doors for daily tours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., beginning May 11. Access to the garden post-sale will require tickets or Preservation Society membership.

Renowned for its captivating topiaries, Green Animals boasts over 80 meticulously sculpted designs, including animals and geometric shapes dating back several decades. Visitors can expect to marvel at the garden’s vibrant display of tulips and other flowering bulbs, painting the landscape in a kaleidoscope of colors.

Trudy Coxe, CEO of the Preservation Society, expressed excitement for the upcoming season, stating, “The opening of Green Animals for the season is a sign that spring is finally in full stretch. Each year, the Plant Sale is hugely popular and it’s a great way to support the maintenance of this amazing garden.”

Nestled alongside the picturesque Narragansett Bay, Green Animals holds the distinction of being the oldest and most northern topiary garden in the United States. The garden’s iconic boxwood, privet, and yew sculptures, including a menagerie of animals like giraffes, elephants, and ostriches, were meticulously crafted by Joseph Carreiro, an immigrant gardener from the Azores, in the early 20th century.

In addition to its famed topiaries, Green Animals boasts an array of perennials, annuals, and shrubs that bloom vibrantly throughout the spring, summer, and fall seasons.

Green Animals Topiary Garden is located at 380 Corys Lane in Portsmouth and will remain open daily through September 30.

For more information about the Plant Sale, visit www.newportmansions.org/events/annual-plant-sale-at-green-animals-topiary-garden.

