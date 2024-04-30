Rhode Island DEM invites Anglers to Annual Free Fishing Weekend

Rhode Island’s Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has announced the eagerly awaited Free Fishing Weekend, set to take place on Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5. During this special event, both residents and visitors are welcome to cast their lines into the state’s freshwater bodies without the need for a fishing license, typically priced at $21 for residents and $38 for nonresidents, or a trout conservation stamp, usually costing $5.50. The exemption extends to all species of freshwater fish.

Since its inception in 1995, the Free Fishing Weekend program has served as an invitation for people to explore the joys of freshwater fishing while showcasing Rhode Island’s top freshwater fishing destinations. However, it’s important to note that this event exclusively pertains to freshwater fishing and does not extend to saltwater activities or licenses.

While fishing enthusiasts can enjoy the exemption from licensing fees, standard freshwater fishing regulations regarding size and creel limits will remain in effect throughout the weekend. For trout, the daily creel and possession limit is five from April 13, 2024, through November 30, 2024, and two from December 1, 2024, through February 28, 2025. Special regulations apply to the Wood River between Rt 165 and Barberville Dam at Arcadia Road, where the creel/possession limit for trout is two fish from the second Saturday in May through February 2025.

To aid anglers in their endeavors, a comprehensive list of stocked waters can be accessed online. For further information on specific regulations and stocked freshwater areas, individuals can consult the 2024-25 Freshwater Fishing Abstract or reach out to DEM’s Great Swamp Field Office or Aquatic Resource Education office.

Aside from enjoying a day on the water, anglers are reminded to adhere to all boating regulations. Additionally, the use of external felt soled waders or boots in any Rhode Island freshwater is strictly prohibited to prevent the spread of invasive aquatic plants or invertebrates. Last year, DEM implemented new boating safety regulations mandating the use of United States Coast Guard (USCG)-approved personal flotation devices (PFDs) for operators and passengers of paddle craft, such as canoes and kayaks.

For those seeking an extra thrill, catching a golden rainbow trout during the Free Fishing Weekend could lead to a special reward. Anglers who manage to reel in one of these elusive fish before May 6 will be eligible to receive a golden trout pin. Submissions for verification must be sent via email by May 6 to dem.fishri@dem.ri.gov, with a limit of one pin per person.

Fishing isn’t just a pastime in Rhode Island; it’s a significant contributor to the state’s economy and a cherished tradition for many families. According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the state boasts approximately 175,000 recreational anglers aged 16 and above, with recreational fishing injecting over $130 million into the local economy each year. Fishing licenses can be conveniently purchased online through DEM’s Rhode Island Outdoors (RIO) portal.

