TV journalist Walt Buteau joins Residential Properties Ltd.’s Barrington office

Residential Properties Ltd. is proud to announce that Sales Associate Walt Buteau has been added to the fabulous team of real estate advisors at their Barrington office. Licensed in RI and MA, Walt has helped buyers and sellers achieve their real estate dreams for roughly two decades. With deep roots in Southern New England, he has friends and family across the region and knows the intricacies of our diverse communities. Many will know the name Walt Buteau from his 20+ years as a trusted television journalist.

To learn more about Walt, we sat down for a short Q&A.

Tell us about your professional experience up to now.

“I covered Southern New England as a journalist for more than two decades and have had my real estate license for most of that time. I started using it about 15 years ago as an agent for buyers and sellers, and for my own investment properties. I always knew I would go into real estate full time, and that moment has arrived! I know it’s a difficult time with mortgage rates and the related issue of a low inventory, but I have never backed away from a challenge. I’m excited for what this new chapter holds.”

Where are you from originally? What brought you to Rhode Island?

“I grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area, but my family roots are here in Rhode Island, dating back to the late 1800s. My mom and dad were both born here and just about all my cousins and uncles are still Rhode Islanders. I might’ve left my heart in San Francisco and still follow Bay Area sports, but I love it here.”

What do you love about the Ocean State or New England in general?

“My favorite part of Rhode Island is the diversity of not only food and culture, but also its landscape. The jagged coastline offers beaches facing all directions to create stunning sunsets. I also love how it’s located between Boston and New York, with one of the easiest international airports to navigate in the world. My family and I left for a brief stint in Florida, but as my Uncle Bob Buteau said many times, ‘people leave but they always come back.’ He was right.“

What was it about Residential Properties that made you want to join?

“It’s a perfect fit for me. Residential Properties is a machine with wonderful support staff and a brand that sells itself. I saw it from the outside for years and now I love what it’s about from the inside.”

Can you tell us about your involvement in the community?

“I love to coach baseball and football. I also just signed up to help adults learn to read. I’m eager to do as much as I can to help the less fortunate achieve their dreams and will continue to look for those opportunities.”

How do you and your family like to spend your free time?

“I love to bike, play any sport at any time, read, write, all kinds of things. My family and I are among the loudest group you’ll hear. In fact, you may hear us before you see us! When we’re not having fun, we’re looking for a way to have fun.”

What are your goals as you begin your affiliation with RPL?

“I have countless stories about how my work in journalism exposed issues and helped people solve their problems. It was an honor to do that for as long as I did, but I’m ecstatic about opening a new chapter in real estate. I can use my decades of knowledge about our wonderful community to help clients, from its geography to its neighborhoods. I also love meeting new people! I have a passion for helping people through their real estate journey and look forward to doing it with Resi.”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

