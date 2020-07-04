The World Health Organization reported more than 212,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday, the largest one-day increase since the start of the global pandemic. Globally there have been 11,091,677 cases with 525,996 deaths.

The United States reported 57,497 new cases. Total U.S. cases were at 2,679,230, including 129,476 deaths.

New cases are up 43% in Florida over the past week, up 35% in Texas, and up 20% in California.

Florida reported 11,458 new cases Saturday, the largest number of daily cases since the global pandemic began, second only to the daily peak of 11,571 seen in New York in April.

Cases, Cases, Cases! If we didn’t test so much and so successfully, we would have very few cases. If you test 40,000,000 people, you are going to have many cases that, without the testing (like other countries), would not show up every night on the Fake Evening News….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2020