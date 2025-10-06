A Timeless Gem in Newport’s Kay-Catherine Neighborhood: 6-Bedroom Residence with Guest Apartment Lists for $2,395,000

55 Hunter Avenue, Newport, RI | 6 Bedrooms, 6 Bathrooms, 4,364 Sq. Ft. | 3-Bedroom Apartment, Parking for 6 Cars | Offered by The LaBonte Group of Residential Properties Ltd. for $2,395,000.

Set on a quiet, tree-lined street in Newport’s sought-after Kay-Catherine neighborhood, 55 Hunter Avenue captures the timeless appeal of a historic New England home while offering every modern comfort. Just a short walk from downtown, the Cliff Walk, and beaches, this six-bedroom, six-bath residence is perfectly positioned for both year-round living and seasonal escape.

Surrounded by lush gardens and manicured landscaping, the home’s wraparound front porch sets a gracious tone — the perfect spot for morning coffee or an evening breeze. Inside, classic hardwood floors and detailed moldings evoke the elegance of Newport’s architectural heritage, while thoughtful updates ensure effortless livability.

The first floor is anchored by a gourmet kitchen appointed with high-end appliances, generous quartz countertops, and abundant cabinetry. A pantry adds practical storage, while a newer addition off the kitchen offers flexible space ideal for a home office, guest room, or first-floor bedroom. A spacious laundry room and extra closet enhance everyday convenience.

Upstairs, the second floor features four large bedrooms, each with its own en suite bath — a rare luxury that perfectly balances comfort and privacy. The third floor hosts a legal three-bedroom apartment with a private entrance, providing an exceptional opportunity for guests, extended family, or rental income.

Additional highlights include central air conditioning, a paved driveway accommodating up to six cars, and a location just moments from Newport’s restaurants, shops, and shoreline.

Timeless yet functional, elegant yet inviting — this is a classic Newport residence designed for modern coastal living.

