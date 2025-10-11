Newport Man Charged With Felony Assault, Held on $100,000 Bail After Carey Street Attack

A 21-year-old Newport man has been charged after police say a woman was found critically injured following a reported assault Friday morning.

According to Newport Police, officers responded to 24 Carey Street around 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 for a report of a possible assault. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old female victim who required immediate medical attention.

The Newport Fire Department transported the victim to Rhode Island Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Following an investigation, detectives charged Preston Schuster, 21, of Newport, with two counts of felony domestic assault, felony possession of a knife during the commission of a crime, and two counts of domestic disorderly conduct.

Schuster was arraigned at the Newport Police Station by a Justice of the Peace and held on $100,000 bail. Unable to post bond, he was transported to the Adult Correctional Institutions. He is scheduled to appear in Newport District Court on Oct. 14, 2025.

A GoFundMe has been created to support the victim of this horrific crime.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/v292g-support-kates-fight-for-life

