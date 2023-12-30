13 Newport Buzz Top Stories of 2023: Bellevue Gardens Shopping Center Sells For $40 million

Published on: Apr 24, 2023

Big real estate news on Bellevue Avenue! Bliss Properties has sold the Bellevue Gardens Shopping Center to the Procaccianti Group for $40 million.

“As we at Bliss Properties celebrate our 100th anniversary as a 4th-generation operated and owned company, it is bittersweet to announce the sale of The Bellevue Gardens Shopping Center in Newport,” said Gary Bliss Garabedian, President and CEO of Bliss Properties.

“The Bellevue Gardens Shopping Center has been a very special property in our family. My grandfather Lloyd Bliss developed the property in 1956 – his vision and talent for finding great locations was evident, as Newport was an up-and-coming naval town at the time. Lloyd’s vision included great service-based tenants at this prime location on the historic Bellevue Avenue.”

“Years later, my father Aram Garabedian became President of Bliss Properties, and was instrumental in creating the “gardens concept” – installing award-winning new landscaping and over 4,000 flowers with a new brick walkway.”

“Most recently, my sister and partner Lisa Garabedian Regan, President and CFO, and I have focused on creating a tenant mix with great synergy that would create one-stop shopping. We are extremely proud to have met our goal of 100% occupancy with an incredible assortment of tenants that serve the needs of Newport,” Garabedian continued.

“After an incredibly successful 60 years of ownership, we were approached to purchase the property by The Procaccianti Group, a Rhode Island-based real estate firm that shares our values and character, in addition to our love of the Newport community. It seemed like the perfect time, as we have met and exceeded the goals that our grandfather had envisioned more than half a century ago.”

“Thank you to all of our shoppers, neighbors, and tenants – many of whom have become close friends – for the past 65 years of support!”