12 Newport Buzz Top Stories of 2023: Newport proposes closing America’s Cup and Memorial to one lane of traffic each way

Newport’s Transportation Master Plan was unveiled Wednesday evening and one major change to our city’s streets immediately jumps out. The advisory committee, which was led by the State of Rhode Island’s Division of Statewide Planning, recommends that the travel lanes on America’s Cup Avenue and Memorial Boulevard are both cut in half to one lane in each direction to make way for a bike lane that will span from Downtown Newport to Easton’s Beach.

Wait, what?

And you thought traffic was bad now!?!?!?

The plan now moves to the Newport City Council for approval.

There will be a public workshop on Wednesday, March 29 at 5:30pm at Newport City Hall. If you love traffic, don’t show up. If you hate traffic, make sure you’re there.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

