14 Newport Buzz Top Stories of 2023: Fifth Element Plans to Build Open-Air Ice Skating Facility on Broadway

Published on: Dec 15, 2023

The owners of The Fifth Element have unveiled a plan to transform the recently constructed parking lot beside their restaurant into a vibrant outdoor public ice skating facility. The proposal, submitted to the city, outlines a multifaceted project set to enhance the local community’s recreational options.

The envisioned facility is poised to offer a unique blend of entertainment and relaxation. Among the highlights are a full-scale commercial skating rink catering to enthusiasts of all ages, convenient skate rental services, limited outdoor seating arrangements, and a tastefully curated outdoor bar. Patrons can expect to savor seasonal cocktails and canned beverages while basking in the winter ambiance.

To complement the experience, a selection of delectable offerings from The Fifth Element’s celebrated menu will be available to satisfy the culinary cravings of visitors. The integration of these diverse elements aims to create a dynamic space that appeals to a wide audience.

Anticipation is building as The Fifth Element team awaits approval from the city council, with a pivotal decision expected in January. If the proposal receives the green light, the team is optimistic about inaugurating the ice skating facility on February 1, 2024.

This innovative project not only promises to add a new dimension to the local entertainment scene but also reflects The Fifth Element’s commitment to enhancing the community’s recreational options. Stay tuned for updates as the city council reviews this exciting proposal that could soon bring a touch of winter magic to our doorstep.

