755 Seals Spotted During Rhode Island’s Annual Seal Count

The annual Rhode Island Seal Count, led by Save The Bay, took place last week, bringing positive news for local seal populations. On March 27, over 40 volunteers participated in the statewide count, tallying 755 seals across Narragansett Bay and Block Island.

“Despite breezy conditions, the seals were out enjoying the sun, with numbers well above average for the Bay and coast,” said Save The Bay Volunteer and Internship Manager, July Lewis. “This is the most we’ve seen for Block Island, which is a great sign.”

The count is part of a 17-year tradition to monitor seal populations and track trends over time. The volunteers, alongside partners from the Narragansett Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve and The Nature Conservancy, conducted the count to establish a minimum estimate of seals in Rhode Island waters.

Harbor seals, the most common species in the Bay, play a vital role as top predators in the local ecosystem. While gray seals are less frequently seen in the Bay, their numbers have been increasing on Block Island, a trend Save The Bay is closely monitoring.

“Seal populations seem relatively stable, but the rise in gray seals on Block Island is a trend to watch,” Lewis said.

While Rhode Island’s seals delight wildlife enthusiasts, human activity can stress the animals. Disturbances, such as getting too close to resting seals, can cause them to lose energy and disrupt their behavior, violating the Marine Mammal Protection Act. Volunteers and the public are reminded to maintain a 50-yard distance when observing seals and to keep dogs leashed.

