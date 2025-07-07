Beloved Zebra Dies After Storm-Related Accident at Roger Williams Park Zoo

A zebra at Roger Williams Park Zoo has died following a tragic accident during a storm on the evening of July 3.

Samantha, a 24-year-old Plains zebra and longtime resident of the zoo, reportedly panicked during the storm and collided with a fence in her holding area. The zoo confirmed that a necropsy determined she died instantly from the impact.

“This was truly a tragic accident, and our Zoo family is heartbroken by this sudden and unexpected loss,” zoo officials said in a statement.

Samantha had been part of the Roger Williams Park Zoo since 2003 and was well known for her gentle but shy demeanor. She shared a strong bond with her companion Tundra, and the zoo’s two remaining zebras — Tundra and Zipper — are being closely watched by veterinary and animal care teams as they cope with the loss.

Zoo staff and visitors alike are mourning the passing of the zebra, who had become a fixture at the Providence attraction over the past two decades.

Samantha’s death marks a somber moment for the zoo, which emphasized its commitment to supporting the emotional and physical well-being of the remaining herd members.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newport Buzz | Newport, RI (@newportbuzz)

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!