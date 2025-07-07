Modern Diner, a Rhode Island Landmark, Up for Sale After 40 Years

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — After more than four decades of serving the Pawtucket community, the iconic Modern Diner is officially on the market.

Housed in a rare 1940s Sterling Streamliner and known for its classic charm and famous breakfast specials, the Modern Diner has been a culinary and cultural institution since it was founded in 1985 by Nick Demou and his late father, Arthur Demou. It was the first diner in the nation to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“This is a bittersweet decision,” said Nick Demou. “The Modern Diner has been part of our family for generations and we’ve loved every moment of serving our neighbors, watching families grow, and being a source of comfort and nostalgia.”

The Modern Diner gained national recognition when it was featured on Food Network’s “Top 5 Diners,” noted for its Custard French Toast and welcoming atmosphere.

“This is an exciting time for the City of Pawtucket,” Demou added. “With new investments, developments, and attention coming into the area, we hope the next owner of the Modern Diner will be just as enthusiastic about this dynamic community and contributing to its future.”

“The iconic and beloved Modern Diner is part of the very fabric of Pawtucket,” said Mayor Donald Grebien. “Generations of families have enjoyed the Modern Diner’s delicious breakfasts and friendly service. I want to thank the Demou family for 40 years of running this wonderful establishment, and I wish them the best.”

The diner will remain fully operational during the transition, with the family continuing to oversee day-to-day operations.

The sale includes the Sterling Streamliner diner car, the business, real estate, and community goodwill. The asking price is $977,000. Interested buyers can contact Brian LaFauci at Won Strategy at (401) 533-3991.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!