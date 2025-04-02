Bill Parcells Selected for Induction into Patriots Hall of Fame

New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced that former Head Coach Bill Parcells will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame as a contributor ahead of the annual Nomination Committee meeting on Thursday, April 3.

Kraft praised Parcells for his transformative leadership, recalling the troubled state of the franchise in the early 1990s. “In the early 1990s, the Patriots were in disarray,” Kraft said. “But the hiring of Bill Parcells in 1993 brought instant credibility to the franchise. He was a master motivator and always got the most out of his players.”

In Kraft’s first season as owner, Parcells led the Patriots on a seven-game win streak, clinching a playoff spot. The following year, the team made history with their first two home playoff victories and a Super Bowl appearance. “Those are memories I will never forget,” said Kraft. “I wanted to expedite the process so he can enjoy the ceremony.”

Parcells, nominated for the Patriots Hall of Fame five times (2011, 2012, 2014, 2020, and 2023), served as head coach from 1993 to 1996. During his tenure, he led the team to two playoff appearances, including the memorable 1996 season. That year, the Patriots won 11 games, tied a franchise record, earned their first division title in a decade, and secured a Super Bowl trip.

On February 2, 2013, Parcells was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is the only coach in NFL history to lead four different teams to the playoffs and three teams to a conference championship game. Parcells is also a member of the Patriots’ 1990s All-Decade Team.

Kraft looks forward to welcoming Parcells back to Foxborough to celebrate his well-deserved induction. “I look forward to celebrating his legacy with our fans,” Kraft said.

