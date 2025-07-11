Two Dreamy Coastal Portsmouth Homes. One Perfect Rhode Island Escape. 557 East & West Is Now Booking

There’s a certain kind of summer you dream about: breezy evenings, sandy feet from a spontaneous beach dip, rosé chilling in the fridge, and a house that feels like it was designed for you and your friends.

This is that house. Or rather—two of them.

Tucked in a peaceful pocket of Portsmouth, Rhode Island—just 20 minutes from downtown Newport, 5 minutes to the beaches, and 5 minutes to Bristol—557 East & West is a newly built, luxuriously appointed vacation (both short and long term) rental made for memory-making.

There are two side-by-side homes, each available to rent separately or together (perfect for a multi-family trip, bridal crew, or a “let’s-just-book-it” getaway with your favorite people). Each home sleeps seven and includes three airy bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and an open-concept layout that feels like equal parts retreat and Instagram mood board.

The furnishings? West Elm.

The linens? Plush and hotel-worthy.

The kitchen? Fully stocked, chef-friendly, and ideal for everything from pancake mornings to Aperol hour.

Outside, each home opens to a private patio, complete with ambient lighting, a grill, and the kind of quiet that makes you forget you’re just a short drive from the buzz of Newport. There’s even a spa-style outdoor shower, EV charging, and a large garage for bikes, surfboards, or however you summer.

This isn’t just a place to stay. It’s a place to stretch out, slow down, and soak it all in—ideally with a chilled glass of something and nowhere else to be.

NOW BOOKING!

