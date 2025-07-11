A Charming Village Retreat With Private Pool in Jamestown Lists for $995,000

7 Pleasant View | Jamestown, RI | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | 1,147 Sq. Ft. | Offered by Dianne Grippi of Residential Properties Ltd. for $995,000.

Tucked just moments from the shoreline and located within close distance to Mackerel Cove, shops, restaurants, and markets, 7 Pleasant View is exactly what it promises: a perfectly placed, quietly elegant village cottage in a prime Jamestown, RI location.

Offered at $995,000, this thoughtfully updated 3-bedroom, 2-bath home balances classic coastal charm with comfort-driven modern touches — ideal for a peaceful year-round residence or a seasonal retreat.

Step inside to find a sun-drenched, open-concept living and dining room, lined with original architectural details that lend a sense of warmth and history. The galley-style kitchen has been refreshed with new appliances, including a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave — all seamlessly integrated for everyday ease.

The main level includes a first-floor bedroom and a newly expanded full bath — a rare and valuable layout that adds flexibility for guests or single-level living. French doors lead out to a stone patio and a private in-ground pool, discreetly nestled behind the home for a truly tranquil outdoor experience. Whether you’re hosting summer soirées or enjoying a morning coffee by the water, the setting is both serene and luxurious.

Upstairs, two additional bedrooms are filled with natural light and share a beautifully remodeled bath complete with double sinks and a clean, modern design sensibility.

Additional amenities include an oversized two-car garage with convenient side entry for pool access, a full basement with new washer and dryer, a newer oil tank, ample storage and bulkhead.

Whether you’re looking for a low-maintenance coastal getaway or a charming full-time residence in the heart of Jamestown, 7 Pleasant View offers a blend of timeless appeal, thoughtful updates, and an unbeatable island setting.

