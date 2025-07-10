Connor Dowd Represents Buyer in $1.3 Million Oceanfront Tiverton Sale

A modern coastal retreat at 292 High Hill Road has sold for $1,306,000 in a notable transaction along Rhode Island’s Farm Coast. The buyers were represented by Connor Dowd of The Dowd Team at Keller Williams Coastal.

Built in 2020, the 1,600-square-foot residence offers sweeping views of the Sakonnet River and a seamless blend of modern design and relaxed beachfront living. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home features an open-concept main floor with a granite kitchen, center island, and flexible living and dining areas. A first-floor bonus room serves as an office or optional third bedroom.

Upstairs, a private deck off the landing offers serene water views, while both bedrooms are generously sized with ample closet space. Additional amenities include central air, a basement for storage, and off-street parking for three vehicles.

Set within a private waterfront enclave, the property includes access to a neighborhood beach and proximity to Fogland Beach and nearby nature preserves. The home’s bluestone patio provides an ideal setting for al fresco dining just steps from the shoreline.

The property was listed by Grace Cimo McCluskey of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!