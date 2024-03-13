Save The Bay’s Hamilton Family Aquarium will open March 28th

Dive beneath the waves of Narragansett Bay at Save The Bay’s Hamilton Family Aquarium!

This one-of-a-kind destination allows guests to come face-to-face with the creatures and species that live beneath Bay waters, while also helping visitors build personal connections to the issues that challenge the health of this beautiful natural resource.

Save The Bay is a 100% member-supported nonprofit organization, with a mission to protect and improve Narragansett Bay and a vision of a Bay that is fully fishable, swimmable and accessible to all.

The organization works toward its mission through three main programs: advocacy, habitat restoration and adaptation, and education. Save The Bay’s Hamilton Family Aquarium supports the organization’s educational goals, alongside school and public programming, with the idea that the more you learn about the Bay, the more you care about the Bay!

Opening March 28th!





