Former Rhode Island Gov. Edward DiPrete Passes Away on 91st Birthday

Former Rhode Island Governor Edward D. “Ed” DiPrete, who served the state from 1985 to 1991, died Tuesday on his 91st birthday.

Rhode Island Secretary of State Gregg Amore confirmed the news on X, writing, “I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Governor Ed DiPrete. My thoughts are with his family and friends as they navigate this difficult time.”

Born in Cranston on July 8, 1934, DiPrete began his public service on the Cranston School Committee, then advanced to the City Council and later became mayor. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1959 before joining his father’s real estate business.

A graduate of La Salle Academy and the College of the Holy Cross, DiPrete was elected governor as a Republican in 1984 and served three terms. His administration focused heavily on education and infrastructure.

In a statement, House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi remembered DiPrete as a devoted public servant who “left a legacy of devotion to his children and grandchildren.” He added, “His focus on education throughout his career improved the lives of many children.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

