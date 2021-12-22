All Lifespan Hospitals to Require Full Vaccination or Negative Covid Test for Visitors

In response to the number of COVID cases throughout the state, and in accordance with Rhode Island Department of Health guidance, Lifespan has implemented the following visitation policy at our acute care hospitals.

If your family member is COVID-positive, please consult with the care team.

Effective Monday, December 27: Proof of Full COVID Vaccination or Negative COVID Test Will Be Necessary for Hospital Visitors

In light of increased community transmission and rising COVID cases, and to ensure the safety of our patients and staff, hospital visitors will be required to show:

A picture ID, and Proof of full vaccination OR the results of a negative COVID PCR test administered within 48 hours of the visit (48 hours after nasal swab)

Visitors will be able to demonstrate proof of vaccination or a negative test using a vaccination card, printout, or their phone. Fully vaccinated means two weeks or more after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Please be prepared to show COVID vaccine record and picture ID. To schedule a test, go to portal.ri.gov or call 401-222-8022.



Exceptions will be permitted for end-of-life visitation, escorts for patients with disabilities, parents and caregivers of pediatric patients, birthing partners and in other designated circumstances at the discretion of the clinical care team. This visitation change goes into effect at all Lifespan facilities on Monday, December 27, 2021.

This includes Rhode Island Hospital, Hasbro Children’s Hospital, Miriam Hospital, Newport Hospital, and all Lifespan Physician Group Offices.

