Buzzing Around Newport: BINGO, Chouriço, and Community at the Portuguese World Fair

Hearing “G51, B15, N35” while catching the aroma of hot dogs and hamburgers sizzling on a grill in the Broadway area can only mean one thing: the Jesus Saviour Church Summer Bazaar is back. Affectionately known by locals as the Portuguese World Fair, the event began in 1963 and is now hosted jointly by Jesus Saviour Church and St. Joseph’s Church.

Planning starts in January, “but it really takes off when people who go south return in May,” said event chair Raymond Roy. Committee member Penny Rinfret added that preparations get another boost after a recap meeting in early August, led by a core group of 10 dedicated volunteers.

On Friday night, Roy enjoyed watching generations of families filter into the parking lot. “People have brought their kids, and now they bring their grandkids,” he observed. That was certainly the case for Tina Brugman, who happily introduced her granddaughter Natalie to friends.

It’s hard to say what’s the biggest draw: reconnecting with old friends, playing BINGO, or digging into a chouriço sandwich or Father Hiep’s famous spring rolls—he made 4,000 for the weekend. While fava beans are no longer used as BINGO markers (they tend to blow away on windy nights), they’re still available in the kitchen.

Tommy Galvin stopped in for a to-go meal, while a passerby spotted Mike Martins and Bob Loughlin at a corner table and joked, “That’s where we left Rollo last year!” Bobby Silveria strolled the grounds wearing a shirt and hat from last year’s bazaar, earning good-natured ribbing from former colleague Chris Hayes, who quipped, “What, are you saving money?”

BINGO callers Mario Ferreira and Terry Murphy kept the games moving, while players like Kathryn Brady, Brigid Gomes, Judy Brennan, Denise Burgess, Eileen Dufault, and Celeste Lalli stayed laser-focused on their cards.

The 2025 Portuguese World Fair was once again a resounding success — with plenty of food, fun, and good times had by all. Locals are already looking forward to next year’s celebration.

