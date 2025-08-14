Obituary: Jane Wilbur (1947-2025)

Jane Carol (Cardoza) Wilbur

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Jane Carol Wilbur, 78, who left us peacefully on August 11, 2025. She was preceded in death by her cherished husband, Franklin Wilbur, who passed away in 2022.

Born on July 8, 1947, in Newport, RI, Jane was a shining light in the lives of those who knew her. The daughter of the late Manuel and Helen (Travers) Cardoza, Jane had a spirit full of warmth and laughter that brought joy to all around her. After completing high school, she pursued her passion for beauty at Beauty School, but it was her role as a devoted secretary for Don Jestings & Sons for 51 years that truly shaped her career.

Jane was a woman of many interests. She adored Elvis Presley, spent countless nights enjoying the thrill of bingo and slots at Mohegan Sun, and found immense joy in SHOPPING and collecting dolls. She enjoyed traveling and her evening cocktails. Perhaps her greatest joy came from entertaining in her home and celebrating life’s milestones with her family. Jane loved sending cards and a special pair of socks for every occasion to her children and grandchildren, a testament to her boundless love and thoughtfulness.

Her legacy lives on through her three adoring children: C. Bruce Wilbur and his wife Ellen of Murrells Inlet, SC; Wendy Marshall and her partner John A. Butterworth II of Portsmouth, RI; and Aaron Wilbur and his wife Melissa of Gilbert, AZ. Her brother Steven Cardoza and his wife Vivian of Portsmouth, RI. She was not only a loving mother but also a proud grandmother to Christine Burdett McCormick, Elliott Marshall and his wife Nicole, Erich Marshall and his wife Haley, and a great grandmother to Ryan, Matthew, Jake, and Norah.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband Franklin Clay Wilbur and her parents Manuel & Helen (Travers) Cardoza.

Jane’s family will hold a service to celebrate her life, where stories will be shared and memories cherished, allowing everyone to reminisce about the wonderful times spent together.

Though she may no longer be with us, Jane’s spirit will forever dance in the memories of those she loved. We invite you to join us in remembering her life, her laughter, and the love she so freely shared.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 20, 2025 from 10:00am to 11:00am, follow with a Memorial Service at 11:00am in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI

Burial will follow in Middletown Four Corner’s Cemetery, Turner Road, Middletown.

Donations may be made to the Middletown Rescue Wagon Fund, 239 Wyatt Road, Middletown, RI 02842