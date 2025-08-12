Obituary: Leonard Silvia (1944-2025)

Leonard Silvia, 81, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2025. He was the devoted husband of Prudence Silvia.

Born in Fall River, MA on June 21, 1944, he was the son of the late John and Mary (Soares) Silvia. Leonard grew up in Portsmouth and graduated from Rogers High School in 1961. After graduation, Leonard joined the Army and served in Korea before coming home. Ever the hard worker, he worked at both Weyerhaeuser and Pearson Yachts in Portsmouth, RI before deciding to begin his own painting and wallpapering business, Green End Contracting Co. Inc.

Leonard was a devoted family man while also finding time to dedicate to helping those around him and to his community. He was always the first person to lend a helping hand or just be a great listener. Leonard was a beloved coach of several Middletown Little League Girls Softball teams both during the regular season and summer for over 12 years. He was patient and encouraging towards his players, always seeking ways to make people laugh while helping them grow as players.

Leonard is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Prudence Silvia. He is survived by his two daughters, Amy Ruggiero of Middletown, RI and Nancy Capen (Adam) of Centerville, MA. The greatest joys in his life were his five grandchildren: Olivia, Maya, Emma, Aubrey, and Elijah. Leonard also leaves behind his brothers Ronald Silvia of Portsmouth, RI and John Silvia of Port Charlotte, FL as well as many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. Both of his parents precede Leonard in death.

Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, August 17, 2025 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at OceanPointe Christian Church, 66 Valley Road, Middletown.

A Funeral Service will be held on August 18, 2025 at 10:00 AM at OceanPointe Christian Church. Burial with Military Honors will immediately follow at Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Ave., Middletown.

His family would like to thank the staff at the Village House Rehabilitation Center and the Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice for the amazing and loving care that they provided.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in his memory to Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice.

