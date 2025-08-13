Obituary: Steven Hall (1985-2025)

Steven R. Hall, 39, of Middletown, Rhode Island, died on August 4, 2025 in Boston after a long illness. Born in Syracuse, NY on August 28, 1985, he gew up in Auburn, NY. As a military family, they moved a few times, and he spent several years in the Chicago area then moved to Newport, RI. Steven was a selfless man, and was always willing to help his friends. Where ever he worked, it became a second family. For over 10 years he was a part of the crew at Johnny’s Getty in Middletown and he was loved by the Gomes family and the customers. He was able to change careers and followed his passion for cooking, where he was embraced by a new family with Diane and Ed at the Pub @ 2 Mile Corner.

When Steven wasn’t working, he was enjoying time with family and friends, or being outdoors. He loved to fish, and spent many enjoyable outings with friends at the pier or a number of favorite spots around town. His love of the outdoors also included walking the beach and bird watching in recent years. At night he had a competitive streak, and played pool and billiards with friends.

Steven is survived by his parents Denise and James Baxter of Middletown, his daughters Stevie Rose Hall and Page Hall, and his nieces Davonna, Kayla, and Shadon.

Steven is preceded in death by his sister Jennifer Wood, and his best furry friend Oliver.

Friends and family are invited to gather on Saturday, August 16, 2025 from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, with a memorial Service at 3:00 PM in the funeral home.

Donations in his memory may be made to Potter League in Middletown RI