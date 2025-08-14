Councilor Napolitano Delivers Win for Newport Students with Regionalization Plan

The Newport City Council has approved a resolution supporting a plan to regionalize school district administration with Middletown, a move officials say could save millions and boost state reimbursement rates for school construction.

The measure, introduced by Councilor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, passed in a 5-2 vote on Wednesday night. Mayor Charlie Holder and Councilors Napolitano, David Carlin, Lynn Ceglie, and Xay Khamsyvoravong voted in favor. Councilors Steph Smyth and Ellen Pinnock opposed the measure to improve student educational opportunities, save millions of dollars, and boost state reimbursement rates.

Under the proposal, Newport and Middletown would share a superintendent and finance office, while teachers and students would remain in their current schools. The Rhode Island Department of Education estimates the arrangement would raise the state reimbursement for the new Rogers High School and Pell Elementary School addition from 52.5% to 80.5%.

“This is a practical step toward improving educational opportunities while reducing costs for both communities,” Napolitano said, pointing to the projected savings and increased state reimbursements as key benefits.

Additional incentives include two-year bonuses, a 50% reimbursement for in-district busing, and a combined baseline funding level for both municipalities. Supporters say the plan would create an endowment to enhance educational programming across both communities.

The resolution calls for equal representation from both towns on an academic advisory commission to recommend improvements. The Newport School Committee approved the same resolution on Tuesday.

If approved by the Middletown, the ballot question would go before Newport residents in April 2026.

