Mott & Chace Sotheby’s Announces $3.075M Brown & Howard Wharf Sale, the Third-Highest Newport Condo Sale of 2025

One of Newport’s most coveted waterfront condominiums has sold in one of the city’s premier transactions of the year. The residence at 24 Brown & Howard Wharf, #303, closed at $3,075,000 — the third-highest condominium sale in Newport for 2025, according to data from the Multiple Listing Service.

The buyers were represented by Nicole Carstensen of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, while Stacie Mills and Mary Waddington of Vanderbilt International Properties represented the sellers.

Among the largest homes within the Brown & Howard Wharf Residences, the two-bedroom property is defined by its refined architectural details and bespoke upgrades. Gleaming hardwood floors, lighted coffered ceilings, and a flexible space ideal for an office or library enhance the interiors, all framed by sweeping views of Newport Harbor.

“Brown & Howard Wharf is the perfect blend of condo living with the backdrop of yachts, Newport Harbor, and spectacular sunsets,” Carstensen said. “I am thrilled to have helped my clients find a place for their friends and family to gather and enjoy all Newport has to offer.”

The Brown & Howard Wharf Residences are celebrated for their prime downtown location — just steps from boutiques, acclaimed restaurants, and cultural attractions — while offering the privacy and security of a luxury waterfront address.

