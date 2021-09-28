Bob Dylan is playing a Black Friday show at PPAC

Bob Dylan on Monday announced dates for his 2021 North American tour and Providence has made the cut!

Dylan will play an 8pm Black Friday show on November 26th at the Providence Performing Arts Center. Tickets go on-sale October 1st at 10am.

Masks are required to be worn at this event. Proof of Vaccination or Proof of Negative Covid Test also required.

