What She’s Having: Football, Feasting and Upside-Down Drafts at Boon Street Market

Even with the recent whisper of cool evening air, I’m not ready for pumpkin spice and apple picking. The persistently balmy days say hang on a minute. Let’s hold off on those autumnal and Thanksgiving flavors for a bit and have a little football fun first. From smash burgers and wings, “grindas” and pizza, to noodle bowls and tacos, booze and brews, game-day food is what it’s all about, all the time, at Boon Street Market in Narragansett.

Originally built in 1896, the former train station was transformed by owners Lindsay and Christina Holmes and Mike Virgilio, reopening as the boisterous food-court-style gathering spot in June of this year.

The indoor/outdoor hall, offering five food concepts and two fully stocked bars, is a bundle of youthful high energy. There’s live music and specials all week long, brunch on weekends, and both NFL Sunday Ticket and Red Zone on Sunday with screens on virtually every wall, including in the bathroom stalls.

The gimmick’s the thing here. Your “Transfusion” cocktail comes in an IV bag. A float (extra shot) is a filled test tube stuck into your drink. Tap beer, about two dozen options, pours “bottoms up” via a draft system that fills the beer automatically from the bottom to the top of a special cup with a metal ring and magnet. It’s designed for efficiency, but the “coin” at the bottom of the cup is a conversation starter and party favor of sorts.

To order food and drink, customers simply grab any open table or bar seat and use the provided QR code at each, or order directly at one of multiple individual food kiosks or from the bartender for a drink. A text message tells you your order is ready, you grab it yourself from the stall, and you’re good to go.

Pick your feast: Smoked ‘n Smashed has its own pit master who smokes and serves ribs, pulled pork, brisket, sausage, and wings, along with fried chicken, smash burgers, and cheesesteaks.

Cousin Vinny’s is your call for pizza, calzones, bruschetta, burrata, and a meatball “grinda,” but for tacos, nachos, burritos, quesadillas, and margs, you’ll want to hit Ocho Loco.

Prefer Asian flavors? Try Rhody Ramen for dumplings and bao buns, ramen, poke bowls, and sake, and finally, dive into the oyster, clam, shrimp, and lobster raw bar offerings by Get Shucked.

Boon Street Market also offers a can’t-lose kids’ menu as well as a brunch menu for Saturday and Sunday, and specials for every day of the week, including buck-a-shuck oysters every day from 2 to 5 p.m.; 10-cent wings Monday and $1 smash burgers Tuesday with purchase of a drink; ½ off all appetizers weekdays from 2 to 5 p.m.; and locals’ and kids’ specials, bands, cornhole, fire pits, and more.

145 Boon Street, Narragansett, RI

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!