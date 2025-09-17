What She’s Having: Hidden Gem — A New Coffee Bar Discovered at Historic Fort Adams

Rachel Clair and her husband, Luke Leys, have been walking the paths at Fort Adams State Park for as long as they can remember. A born-and-raised Newporter and new mom as of last spring, Clair says the fresh sea air, wide-open space, seasonally bustling harbor—and yes, the endless free parking—are what keep them coming back.

“We come out with the baby and the dog almost every day,” she said.

But until recently, something was missing. A cup of coffee.

“There’s nothing out here. There used to be a concession stand, but that’s gone. It just seemed like a great opportunity to do something I’ve always wanted to do.”

After attending a benefit for the Fort Adams Trust, Clair pitched the idea of a coffee bar to the organization. Hidden Gem Coffee was born just months after her son’s birth. “It was quite a year,” she said with a smile. “But I wouldn’t change a thing.”

The menu offers hot drip and house-made cold brew, chai lattes, teas, lemonades, and sweet and savory baked goods from South County Bread in Wakefield. The launch came in bold fashion—opening weekend coincided with the Newport Folk Festival.

“Initiation by fire!” Clair laughed. Despite a rocky first day, the shop was humming by Saturday and made enough sales to build a cushion for the months ahead.

Now, in the golden glow of locals’ September, Hidden Gem has become a destination. A coffee paired with a flaky, sticky-sweet cinnamon “Morning Bun” overlooking the quiet harbor and Pell Bridge views is about as Newport as it gets. The coffee bar is open daily through September from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., then weekends only in October, before returning next season with an expanded menu.

The space itself—inside the stark visitors center—is brightened by the bubbly, young staff and the steaming cups of New Harvest Roasters coffee. The Providence-based roaster is also training Clair’s team on a new espresso machine arriving next season.

“It’s just the beginning,” Clair said. “But this feels like exactly where we’re supposed to be.”

