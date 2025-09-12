What She’s Having: Baker Brockwell’s Co-Dough Makes Sourdough the Star

In April 2025, Courtney Brockwell walked into the legendary Clarke Cooke House carrying a loaf of her freshly baked sourdough bread—and walked out with a career-defining gig.

“I spoke to Ted (Gidley), the executive chef, and he tasted my bread and loved it,” Brockwell recalled. “He then asked for a brioche bun for the lobster rolls, which I spent six weeks developing.”

The work paid off. Brockwell is now the supplier of both lobster roll buns and sourdough bread featured throughout the Cooke House menu.

With a start like that, it’s clear the URI graduate from Westport, CT—and her company, Co-Dough—are set for a long, successful run. Her signature? “Everything at Co-Dough is made with our sourdough starter,” she said. “Not just the bread, but every single item we create.”

That means donuts, scones, cinnamon rolls, brownies, and more—all sourdough-based. The breads carry that chewy, tangy overtone, while the sweets show only the texture, not the flavor—and that’s the beauty.

Sourdough’s natural, slow fermentation has long been touted for easier digestibility. “Over the years, bread has been altered with additives and shortcuts for shelf life and mass production,” Brockwell explained. “At Co-Dough, our mission is to bring bread and baking back to their roots, and every item we make carries those roots.”

Inspired by her mother, grandmother, and a mentor she credits as instrumental to her development, Brockwell started baking at just eight years old.

The best news? You don’t need a Cooke House reservation to try her creations. Co-Dough offers overnight or two-day shipping on select items, plus local pick-up orders via co-dough.com or Instagram DM at @codoughbread.

“I’ve always loved the ritual of baking,” Brockwell said. “The way it slows you down, fills a space with warmth, and brings people together.”

And yes—her scones really are that good.

