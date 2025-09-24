Obituary: Jean Smith (1928-2012)

Jean Mary Smith (nee Morgan) passed away peacefully in Newport, RI on September 21, 2025, after 96 years of a full and eventful life. Born on December 28, 1928 in Neyland, Pembrokeshire, Wales, Jean spent her younger years during World War II (from 1939-1945) where she often shared stories of not seeing an orange or banana during the war years and finding sugar for one’s tea was diﬃcult.

Jean attended Swansea College in Wales where she was an avid athlete excelling in sports. Jean was captain of both women’s tennis and field hockey teams. She received her teaching degree and taught physical education in England before meeting Alan Jerrard Smith. Alan and Jean emigrated to the United States in 1958 to Philadelphia PA where son Andrew and daughter Jennifer were born. In 1964, they moved to upstate NY where Jean worked for the Cooperative Extension instructing nutrition. She was also a field hockey coach at St. Johns High School in Plattsburgh NY, a substitute teacher at Chazy Central Rural School and helped to manage and run Smith’s antique shop. In 1987, Alan and Jean moved to Newport, RI, a place that reminded Jean of Wales, from the rocky coasts, sandy beaches and tight knit community. Jean ran a Bed and Breakfast at their home which she called Pembroke house for many years. Jean volunteered at varies organizations and establishments including the Newport Preservation Society, Museum of Yachting, Newport Public Library and Newport Hospital gift shop. She was also an active participant of the Daughters of the British Empire and the English Speaking Union. Jean was an avid reader who enjoyed good books, an outdoor enthusiast who loved all things in nature and was very proud of her Welsh ancestry, history and culture.

Jean loved her home on Lee’s Wharf where she continued to entertain friends and guests while sitting on her balcony having her signature gin & tonic inviting anyone who wanted to join her. She kept a keen eye on Lee’s Wharf to ensure everyone enjoyed their stay at Newport by oﬀering a quick hello and sometimes a lengthy chat.

Jean is pre-deceased by her husband Dr. Alan J Smith, her parents Edward and Teva Morgan of Wales, and her sister Gillian Leach of Derbyshire UK. Jean leaves behind her son Andrew Smith (daughter-in law-Barbara), daughter Jennifer Quirk (son-in-law Paul ), grandchildren Sarah Carpenter (husband Justin), Molly Smith, Matthew Smith (wife Erin), Sam Quirk (wife Emma), Sarah Quirk and great granddaughter (Gwendolyn Smith)

Jean will be remembered for her vibrant and strong independent spirit, her wisdom and her love of company. Per Jean’s request, no formal memorial service is planned and a small family gathering shall take place at a later date.