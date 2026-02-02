Audrain’s Heritage Restaurant Group Under Contract to Acquire The Mews Tavern in Wakefield

Wakefield, R.I. — Heritage Restaurant Group is under contract to acquire The Mews Tavern, the iconic restaurant and longtime gathering place in Wakefield, the company announced Monday.

The Mews will remain open at its Main Street location, with ownership pledging to preserve the character and atmosphere that have defined the business for decades.

“The Mews Tavern is part of Wakefield’s identity,” spokesperson Matt Lyons said in a statement, describing Heritage’s mission as protecting established restaurants and helping them remain sustainable as independent operators face mounting economic pressure.

Known across South County for its expansive beer list, wide-ranging menu and role as a community hub, The Mews has long served as a central meeting spot for locals and visitors alike.

General Manager George McAuliffe said the transition was handled thoughtfully and confirmed he will stay on after the acquisition.

“This restaurant has always been more than a business,” McAuliffe said, calling it a home for staff, regulars and the broader Wakefield community. He said he believes the new ownership will respect the tavern’s history while providing operational support for its future.

Heritage said the acquisition fits its strategy of preserving heritage establishments rather than rapid expansion. The group plans measured investment while keeping The Mews’ identity intact.

The deal is expected to close later this year, pending customary approvals.

