Bidens welcome new family cat to the White House

There is now, finally, a first cat at the White House. The Biden administration announced Friday that the first family has adopted a gray shorthair tabby cat named Willow.

Willow is a two-year-old, green-eyed, grey and white-striped, short-haired tabby, hailing from Western Pennsylvania and apparently made quite the impression of First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

“Willow made quite an impression on Dr. Biden in 2020 when she jumped up on the stage and interrupted her remarks during a campaign stop. Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr. Biden,” Michael LaRosa, the first lady’s spokesman, said in a news release.

DeRosa added that Willow is “settling into the White House with her favorite toys, treats, and plenty of room to smell and explore.”



🐾 Hello, hoomans. My name is Willow Biden, I am 2 years old and I just became First Cat. Even though my brother is named Commander and he is bigger than me, I am purrfectly certain I will be in charge. Meoweee! #Willow #COTUS 🐈 pic.twitter.com/7vcBPgVEx6 — The Oval Pawffice® 🇺🇸 DOTUS Fans (@TheOvalPawffice) January 28, 2022





The last pet cat that resided at the White House was a black short-hair cat named India with former President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush.

