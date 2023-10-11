‘Do Israeli Lives Not Matter?’: Rashida Tlaib Runs From Reporter Grilling Her About Hamas ‘Chopping Off Babies’ Heads’

COREY WALKER

Reporter

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib refused to answer questions Tuesday about Hamas’ murder of Israeli civilians.

Fox Business’ Hillary Vaughn confronted Tlaib as she walked around the U.S. Capitol and pressed her on Hamas’ crimes against Israelis. Tlaib refused to condemn Hamas and ignored the reporter. (RELATED: Rashida Tlaib To Speak At Event Calling Israel’s Founding A ‘Catastrophe’)

🚨WATCH: I asked Rep. Rashida Tlaib about Hamas terrorists chopping off babies heads, children being burned alive, and women being raped – she had nothing to say. pic.twitter.com/a3UvuvJ4hW — Hillary Vaughn (@hillary__vaughn) October 11, 2023

“Congresswoman, Hamas terrorists have cut off babies’ heads and burned children alive, do you support Israel’s rights to defend themselves against this brutality?” Vaughn asked.

Tlaib kept walking and refused to answer.

“You can’t comment about Hamas terrorists chopping off babies’ heads?” Vaughn followed up.

Vaughn kept pressing her on Hamas beheading children multiple times. She would not respond and continued walking though the halls of the Capitol. She then tried to escape by getting into an elevator. A male that was with her stood between Vaughn and the congresswoman.

“Congresswoman, why do you have a Palestinian flag outside your office if you do not condone what Hamas terrorists have done to Israel?”

Tlaib stayed silent as the elevator doors closed.

“Do Israeli lives not matter to you?” Vaughn asked.

Tlaib has been one of the most outspoken critics of Israel in Congress. She has called Israel an “apartheid” state in the past. In her statement addressing the attacks against Israel, she did not directly condemn Hamas and called for an end to Israel’s “apartheid government.”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

