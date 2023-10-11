Obituary: Donald W. Titcomb (1939-2023)

Donald W. Titcomb, 84, of Newport, Rhode Island, died on October 8, 2023. Born in Newport, RI on February 24, 1939, He was the son of Alexander and Esther (Carlisle) Titcomb. Donald graduated from Rogers High School and was a lifelong resident of “The Point”. Shortly after graduation, he joined the US Army, where he completed Signal School in Georgia. After his honorable discharge, Donald returned home and began a rewarding career at the Eppley Laboratory. He worked as a lab technician for 58 years at Eppley, and made many great friends with his coworkers over the years.

In his free time, Donald was a collector of firearms and weapons, especially historical swords. He was a member of the Middletown Rod and Gun Club and the NRA. In his younger years, he was a talented model maker, creating detailed and historically accurate models of assorted vehicles and ships. Donald also enjoyed the ocean, where he spent many days scuba diving off the shores, or lobstering with friends from their boat.

Donald is survived by several nieces and nephews, including Harold Grinnell of Portsmouth, Pamela (Hoffman) Esenwine of Gilford, NH, and Deborah Sieger of Lyndhurst, NJ, and several great nieces and nephews.

Donald is preceded in death by his parents, and three sisters, Edith Malone, Margaret Hoffman, and Dorothy Grinnell, and a niece Carol (Grinnell) Picard.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, October 16, 2023 from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI, with an informal service beginning at 4:30.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871

