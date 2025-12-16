Newport Police Heighten Security Following Brown University and Bondi Beach Mass Shootings

NEWPORT, R.I. — The Newport Police Department has implemented heightened security measures across the city following two recent mass shootings — the attacks at Brown University and Bondi Beach in Australia.

Effective immediately, police have increased patrols and expanded their visible presence around public gathering spots, downtown areas, and all school campuses across Newport. Officials say the move is designed to maximize visibility, deter potential threats, and provide reassurance to residents and visitors.

“The safety of our residents and visitors is our absolute highest priority,” Newport Police Chief Ryan Duffy said in a statement. “While we see no immediate threat to our community, these heightened patrols ensure we maintain a safe and secure environment for everyone.”

The Newport County Special Response Team — which includes officers from Jamestown, Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, and Tiverton — responded to Brown University on December 13 to support Providence Police during the campus shooting that left two students dead and several others injured. The team assisted with securing the scene and ensuring the safety of students and staff as the investigation unfolded.

Newport Police say they remain in close contact with Providence authorities and stand ready to offer further assistance in the days ahead.

Officials encourage residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity as the enhanced security protocols continue.

