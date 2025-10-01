U.S. Government Shuts Down as Congress Fails to Reach Funding Deal

The federal government partially shut down at midnight Wednesday after Senate Democrats rejected a short-term funding measure, leaving hundreds of thousands of workers facing furloughs and programs across the country bracing for disruption.

The shutdown began when a House-passed continuing resolution to extend current spending levels through Nov. 21 failed in the Senate. The measure, backed by virtually all Senate Republicans and President Donald Trump, fell five votes short of the 60 needed to advance. Only three Democrats crossed party lines to support the legislation.

Shortly after the vote, White House budget director Russ Vought instructed federal agencies to carry out contingency plans for an “orderly shutdown.” That means nonessential operations will close, while essential employees—including many in public safety, transportation, and health—will continue working without pay until funding is restored.

This marks the first federal shutdown since late 2018, when a 35-day impasse shuttered large portions of the government and forced workers to go weeks without pay. Analysts estimate the current closure could cost about $400 million per day and affect as many as 750,000 federal employees. Active-duty service members will also miss paychecks while Congress continues to receive salaries under constitutional rules.

At the center of the standoff is a fight over policy riders. Democrats insist any temporary funding deal must extend enhanced health care subsidies first introduced during the pandemic, as well as restore foreign aid and other programs cut by the Trump administration. Republicans have argued for a “clean” extension to avoid a shutdown while longer-term fiscal negotiations continue.

The collapse of the Senate vote left no clear path forward. Lawmakers adjourned late Tuesday with plans to revisit the measure later in the week. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) said Republicans will continue pressing for more Democratic support in upcoming votes.

The immediate fallout will be widespread. Federal agencies have begun furloughing workers, suspending scientific research, halting economic data releases, and delaying permits and inspections. National parks may reduce services or close entirely, while some public assistance programs could face slowdowns if the impasse drags on.

The shutdown is the 15th since 1981, underscoring the increasingly common use of budget deadlines as leverage in partisan battles. Analysts warn that the current political climate could make this closure particularly drawn out. The funding fight covers $1.7 trillion in discretionary agency operations—roughly one-quarter of the government’s $7 trillion budget. The rest goes to mandatory spending on programs such as Social Security, Medicare, and interest payments on the national debt, now exceeding $37 trillion.

Financial markets showed early unease Wednesday, with stock futures slipping and gold prices hitting a record high. Investors worried about delays in critical federal data releases and the potential for prolonged job losses if the shutdown continues.

For now, agencies and workers are bracing for an uncertain timeline. Without a compromise, the government will remain closed indefinitely, and the longer the impasse lasts, the deeper the impact on families, businesses, and the economy.



