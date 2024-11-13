Whooping Cough Outbreak Hits Portsmouth High School, Health Officials Issue Advisory

Four cases of whooping cough have been confirmed at Portsmouth High School, sparking health concerns and a statewide advisory. The Rhode Island Department of Health announced Tuesday that three 10th graders and one 11th grader are infected, and the entire student body is considered exposed.

This respiratory illness, officially called pertussis, has seen a spike in Rhode Island, with 44 cases reported since September—just shy of the annual state average of 65. Pertussis cases across the U.S. have also surged to their highest level since 2014, according to recent data from the CDC.

Though whooping cough often starts with common cold symptoms—coughing, sneezing, and a runny nose—it can turn into a severe dry cough lasting weeks or even months. Infants and those with weakened immune systems are most at risk, with severe cases potentially leading to pneumonia, seizures, or even brain damage.

The Department of Health is urging Portsmouth High families to stay vigilant and watch for symptoms. Any child showing signs of a cough should be evaluated by a healthcare provider and stay home from school until they’ve completed a five-day antibiotic treatment.

In addition to the Portsmouth cases, there has also been one confirmed case at Meadow Brook Waldorf School in South Kingstown. Health officials recommend preventive antibiotics for students with weakened immune systems or those living with vulnerable individuals.

Pertussis, caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis, spreads easily through respiratory droplets. Those in close contact with an infected person are particularly at risk, as the disease can be contagious from the onset of symptoms for up to three weeks without treatment.

Rhode Island health officials are underscoring the importance of vaccination in preventing the spread of this highly contagious illness. Young children should receive the DTaP vaccine at recommended intervals, but immunity can wane over time, making booster shots a vital defense against outbreaks like this one.

For now, health officials are focused on containment, urging Portsmouth families to take preventive measures as the state battles a growing resurgence of whooping cough.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

