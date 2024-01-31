Heartbreaking Burglary: Barrington Police Seek Public Assistance in Locating Stolen Safe with Deceased Child’s Ashes

In a distressing incident on the afternoon of January 24, 2024, Barrington Police responded to a potential breaking and entering at a residence located on Nayatt Rd. Officers swiftly arrived at the scene, confirming that a break-in had indeed occurred.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that a black safe had been stolen from the residence. The contents of the safe included, among other items, the ashes of the homeowner’s deceased child, adding an extra layer of emotional devastation to the crime.

Authorities believe that the suspect may have fled the scene in a gray-colored Dodge Ram pickup truck, as captured in the provided image. In an effort to solve the case and retrieve the stolen items, Barrington Police are urging the public to come forward with any information they may have.

The police department is specifically seeking details about the incident or any sightings of a discarded safe matching the description provided. If anyone comes across a safe resembling the one pictured below, they are urged to contact Barrington Police immediately at 401-437-3930.

This heart-wrenching crime has left the community shaken, and law enforcement is relying on the cooperation of residents to assist in bringing the perpetrator to justice and reuniting the grieving family with their irreplaceable belongings. The emotional toll of this burglary underscores the importance of community support in the face of such heinous acts.

