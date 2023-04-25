House of the Week: Poppasquash Point Estate Offered for $6.95 Million

$6,950,000 – 11 bedrooms – 9.3 bathrooms – 11,672 sq ft – Offered by Gregory Arakelian of Lila Delman Compass.

A stunning waterfront English Revival mansion offering an enchanting world of its own to explore – the amenities of a five-star resort within 12.29 sprawling acres, privately sheltered by unbroken forest and 611 feet of crushed shell beach shoreline on one of the largest waterfront parcels in Rhode Island.

Located in the private and gated enclave of luxury residences that is Poppasquash Point, and encapsulating the most breathtaking 270 degree panoramic views of Narragansett Bay framed by historic downtown Bristol to the east, the yachting channel stretching to the southernmost tip of Newport, and Bristol harbor’s forest of white sails to the north.

Designed by Wallis Howe circa 1939 and meticulously maintained, the Manor features 11 total bedrooms, 8 en-suite, with waterfront balconies, a professional kitchen, oversized dining and living rooms, a wonderful variety of entertaining spaces, all flooded with unobstructed water views and period details such as custom wood paneling and hand-carved millwork.

A sports enthusiast’s paradise, this vast country estate includes a world class tennis court, a 4 stall horse barn, an oversized pool deck, spa, gym, wine cellar, cutting room, moorings, permissible dock, and a bicycle ride away from the picturesque hamlet of downtown historic Bristol, rich in museums, parks, and seaside cafes.

Traveling from the property by yacht yields unlimited adventures, and if you prefer a faster pace, take to the air from your private helistop. LEARN MORE AND SEE PHOTOS

