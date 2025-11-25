A New Residential Development Is Quietly Taking Shape in Portsmouth, Offering a Different Kind of Coastal Living

Aquidneck Village, the private, gated community is taking shape directly across from the Aquidneck Club and is offering just 28 homes, an intentionally small number that sets it apart from typical large-scale developments. The project comes at a time when more buyers are looking for a balance between privacy, low-maintenance living, and proximity to coastal amenities.

The 3,750 sq ft homes were designed for everyday living, elevated by refined details throughout. Open floor plans, welcoming front porches, private fenced outdoor spaces, and full-height basements are standard. All homes include oversized two-car garages that can accommodate golf carts along with storage for bikes, beach gear, and seasonal equipment. Homeowners can opt for elevators, finished bonus levels, wet bars, and built-in cabinetry to upgrade features.

The interiors have been curated by Alex Interiors, a Rhode Island design firm recently recognized by RI Monthly for its work in kitchens, unique spaces, and luxury residential design. The aesthetic leans coastal, timeless, and polished without feeling formal.

One of the notable aspects of the development is its relationship with the neighboring Aquidneck Club. Homeowners have the prioritized opportunity to apply for a membership, which offers access to golf, tennis, a wellness spa, multiple dining spaces, an equestrian center, and a deep-water marina overlooking Narragansett Bay.

Six homes are already complete, with several now move-in ready. Tours are currently being offered to the public.

Open House Hours are Tuesdays & Thursdays from 3-6pm and Saturday & Sunday 12pm-5pm

Please call before arriving

Lucas Barry – (401) 862-7172

